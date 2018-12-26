The South Carolina Senate has recently decided to take up tax reform. This has been a taboo issue for Americans, especially in South Carolina. For decades we have been told that taxes are bad, and it’s not necessary to raise them for any reason and that, somehow, we could still maintain our roads, schools and hospitals. Well, we saw how that turned out: crumbling roads, inadequate schools, buses catching fire and hospital closings.
There are many who believe that our delegation in Washington can send enormous amounts of money to our state to take care of the essentials of modern society.
But other states also are seeking federal funds to help with earthquakes, mudslides, wildfires, storms, crumbling subway systems, roads and bridges, toxic drinking water, floods and other calamities. Their problems are their priorities, and South Carolina will never get more than enough from Washington.
A state politician recently suggested charging a toll on I-95. I found this reasonable and would go further and put a toll on all interstates at the state lines. This would free up millions of dollars for other S.C. projects.
Yes, taxes are a necessary evil that we all dislike. However, the average South Carolinian realizes that it takes money to maintain our infrastructure. All that is asked is that everyone carry his or her fair share to take care of the necessities that will enable our society to grow and be prosperous.
James Muldrow
Woodlands Ridge Road
Columbia