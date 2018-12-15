In a recent front-page story about tax policies, there seems to be a real disconnect regarding policies and what is needed to influence the situation in South Carolina. Comments by Ted Pitts, president of the state Chamber of Commerce, strongly support four recommendations made by the Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation.
Mr. Pitts should look closer to home rather than espouse the decrees from this foundation. First, the premise of the recommendations being “tax neutral” can be calculated that way, but it is badly flawed. The bottom line might not be different from one year to the next, but if someone pays more, then someone else pays less.
Adding taxes to fuel, unprepared groceries, food, funeral fees and water bills in South Carolina means the general public would be paying more. Some exemptions were made to help the financially less fortunate eat properly and afford to drive to their jobs. The “don’t gore our ox” neutral suggestion is to eliminate corporate income taxes, licensing fees and sales taxes that can still be increased by local governments to fund special projects to 7 or 7.5 percent or more, like the 11 percent tax on food prepared and consumed outside the home.
The Tax Foundation claims properly that South Carolina is not a high tax state. That does not sound bad to me. I am sure many residents prefer living here rather than New Jersey because of the disparity.
I may be confused, but it seems that I read the state Legislature was in disagreement about how to spend surplus funds.
W.L. Erdner
Hopeman Lane
Mount Pleasant