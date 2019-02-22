The American people need to wake up and understand that they are being duped by politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders. The headline about Amazon not paying any federal income taxes for the last couple years should read: “Amazon is only taking advantage of tax laws passed by Congress.” Whose fault is that?
Everyone uses tax laws to their full advantage. The reason Amazon is not paying any federal income taxes is quite simple. Amazon and all of the other companies are just taking advantage of the tax loopholes created by Congress. The U.S. tax code is nothing but a bunch of special-interest exceptions cobbled together by corrupt politicians that lobbyists have paid to do their bidding.
