A wealthy hedge-fund manager who bought a professional sports team for $2.2 billion now wants the state of South Carolina to reduce his costs by a first installment of $150 million with “other incentives” from the state to follow “later this year,” as reported in The Post and Courier on March 14?
Maybe the billionaire should not buy toys he cannot afford.
The state cannot find money to maintain existing roads, mitigate coastal flooding, pay teachers, build needed schools, educate students or hire law enforcement and correction officers, but we want to throw money at extremely wealthy professional football franchise owners?
William Bates
South Battery
Charleston