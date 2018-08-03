Back in the 1920s and ’30s, the famous bank robber Willie Sutton stole more than $2 million from a number of banks. Of course, he was caught and jailed for several decades.
The legend is that when asked why he robbed banks, he answered “because that’s where the money is.” True or not, we now know that Willie’s robberies were nothing compared to the real crooks today, and the bank is enormous — specifically the U. S. Treasury.
Here, Donald Trump and his gang have taken billions from the Treasury via tax cuts specifically applicable to rich people. Ordinary working people will continue to pay the same taxes as before.
Of course, they claim these cuts will “trickle down” to the rest of us. I, for one, am getting tired of being trickled on. How about a tax cut starting at the bottom?
Wayne Salkeld
Cross Timbers Drive
Mount Pleasant