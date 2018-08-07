If the current and proposed tariffs are long term and not just a bargaining chip, the cost of goods imported and made in the United States will rise.
I get the theory: Higher prices on imported manufactured goods will incentivize U.S. manufacturers to produce those goods as their prices will become competitive with imported goods.
Manufacturing jobs will be created and wages will rise, perhaps to the point where the 47 percent who reportedly do not pay income tax will begin to pay. Federal revenue will rise and the deficit will fall, assuming no increases in federal spending. All this sounds good except that the price of manufactured goods will rise, stifling demand.
I have a modest proposal: Return the tariff receipts to tax filers on an equal per capita basis. I say filers rather than taxpayers to include as many Americans as practical. Of course, this is not a 1-for-1 restitution of the increased cost of goods, but it does compensate the buying public as a whole and puts the tariff money into circulation.
The last thing you would want is for the federal government to keep the tariff receipts as the economy would be depressed by the higher prices of goods and reduced sales.
Eventually, the flow of imported goods will dwindle as U.S. manufacturers take over the market, the revenue from tariffs will decrease and the higher prices will remain. The distribution of tariff receipts to tax filers will dwindle, but that will be offset by rising wages, increased economic activity and lowered deficits. We need to stop the loss of good-paying manufacturing jobs to low-wage countries. I say this is worth a shot.
David C. Cannon
Point Street
Edisto Beach