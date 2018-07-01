I am always amazed that President Trump’s supporters support him even though his policies are not in their or this country’s best interest.
Harley-Davidson announced that it will move its production bound for Europe because of Trump’s tariffs. Jobs lost, not gained. Tariffs always hurt others at the expense of those they are targeted to help.
Long established supply chains are disrupted and things go badly on several fronts, unfortunately. The better way would require discipline and patience. His “go for the jugular” appeals to the uninformed and those who need a scapegoat.
The real culprit in job loss is the digital revolution. In an article in the July/August Foreign Affairs Magazine, the accounting firm PwC predicts that as much as 25 percent of all work done in the United States by the 2040s will be done by robots with 38 percent of all routine jobs in America at a “high risk of automation” by the early 2030s. They estimate that within 10 years, all long-haul truckers and anything having to do with trucking (some 2 million jobs) will be out of work.
The Trump tribe spends its time creating an alternative reality as this nation’s standing in the world both politically and technically slips away. Republicans will lead us into a recession and strain our alliances, then blame it on the Democrats who have to clean up their mess. What else is new?
Richard L. Beck
Folly Creek way
Charleston