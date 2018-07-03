I have been fortunate to have lived for the past 82 years of my life under presidents from FDR to Barack Obama who were moral and ethical leaders. I have respected all presidents I have known as an adult regardless of their politics except one — Donald J. Trump. He is not fit to be president because he is not a moral person. His election has made me wonder if the character of the American people has changed over the past 70 or so years. Have we gone from the Greatest Generation of World War II to the Trump Generation of 2018? Those Americans defeated Nazi Germany and lmperial Japan, and rebuilt Europe. They were a brave, courageous, generous, forward-looking people who were responsible for helping create the most powerful and prosperous nation the world has ever known.
Do we have now a generation that supports a president who lies constantly, cruelly attacks others who disagree with him, is ignorant of our Constitution and American history, disrupts and destroys everything he touches, is oblivious to the harm he is doing to our democratic institutions and our friends
and allies around the world while at the same time praising and admiring dictators of hostile nations, not to mention being a sexist and a racist?
I can certainly understand why Trump was elected president. The spineless career politicians in the House of Representatives and the Senate deserved to be challenged and replaced. The swamp needed to be drained (but it is worse that ever). And he ran against a candidate that too many Americans simply could not vote for. For them, as flawed as Trump is, he was still the better choice, and we Americans are a hopeful people.
I wonder if Trump still has the support of those voters who were hopeful he would pivot from his campaign rhetoric and become a decent and moral leader of all Americans and the leader of the free world. I wonder if the character of the president means anything in our politics today.
Does not telling the truth, being considerate of others, acting with integrity, humility and humanity, and looking out for the well-being of all citizens and children count anymore today? Or is it all about self-destructive, tariffs and trade wars and a few conservative policies that have been enacted, fiscally irresponsible tax cuts for corporations and the rich, the appointment of a conservation Supreme Court judge, the dismantling of regulations to control both the machinations of the big banks and the pollution of our air and water, and enforcing inhumane immigration policies? If that is the case, then I am worried. Perhaps the character and soul of the American people has changed — and not for the better. I think the upcoming mid-term elections may give us a partial answer.
Given how Trump operates, do the policies he seeks justify the means he employs? And is it not true that the character of the president reflects the character of the nation?
As a patriotic American who loves his country, and as a former officer in the United States Marine Corps, I am very concerned that after Trump is gone we might not be able to repair the systematic damage he has done to our democracy and restore our wonderful country to the greatness it had once attained and the values it once cherished.
Frank Eastman, Ed.D.
Old Bridgeview Lane
Charleston