I wish to comment on Katie Arrington’s latest TV ad and let 1st Congressional District voters know that Joe Cunningham is nowhere near being a “D.C. Democrat” as Arrington wants you to believe. She says Cunningham is in ranks with Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Cunningham is a sincere, genuine candidate running on issues that affect us all, whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat.
I urge voters to go to Cunningham’s website and look at his positions on issues such as supporting our troops, reducing the cost of health care, growing our economy and jobs, conserving the environment, improving our infrastructure, ensuring equal protection under the law, supporting the Second Amendment and, of course, opposing offshore drilling.
Unlike Arrington, Cunningham has qualities we need to represent our district the best and put the Lowcountry first. Voters, don’t be swayed by Arrington’s smearing political talking points; they’re not true.
Barbara E. Boylston
Yeadon Avenue
Charleston