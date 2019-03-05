In this world of omnipresent yoga pants and throwaway fashion styles, I am sad to see the downtown Talbots store closing.
Their dark wool skirts and cable sweaters were closet staples in winter, and their washable skirts and short-sleeve tops helped me maintain a modicum of professional dress while teaching summer school in the sweltering Charleston heat.
It was always a treat to pull open the tall glass doors and glide into the cool, quiet and thickly carpeted sanctuary where shelves were carefully stacked with colorful tops, and the racks were roomy enough to hold multiple colors in different sizes. One would never be pestered either.
Once the courteous salespeople asked if they could assist, they left a shopper in peace to relax and peruse. Even my family had a certain reverence for the shop. When faced with the option of accompanying me to shop, my husband and children invariably volunteered to occupy themselves window shopping or people watching for the next half hour.
While Talbots styles may not have been haute couture, they suited my needs for well-made clothes that lasted several years so that I could get on with my life of raising children, running a household and teaching.
The Talbots store in Mount Pleasant remains open as does a related establishment at Tanger Outlet. However, it will not be as easy to slip away to those stores for a quiet moment to gather my thoughts over a pencil skirt or a sweater jacket.
Hayden D. Shook
Regatta Road
Charleston