I had to laugh at your bumbling Aug. 13 editorial directing special counsel Robert Mueller to finish his probe this month. “Put up or shut up,” it said, as if Mr. Mueller’s investigation focused only on collusion and obstruction by President Donald Trump and the characters surrounding — no — advising him.
So many moving parts.
Surely we need to be more concerned with the real meat of the investigation: money laundering, witness tampering, solicitation of foreign campaign contributions, receipt of bribes, making false statements, abetting computer crimes. Mueller’s probe also will render insight into any tax evasion, real estate fraud, sexual conduct bribes — the list goes on.
I hope Mr. Mueller and his team take as long as they need to expose and confirm the Trump administration as the chaotic, nefarious train wreck that we witness daily.
Catherine Young
Tides End Road
Charleston