So President Trump wants Elizabeth Warren to take a DNA test to prove her Native American heritage. Great idea. Donald Trump should also take the same test. It might reveal something about his background.
There are a few more tests I would like to see Elizabeth Warren and Donald Trump take so we could compare the results.
How about a history test? Let’s see who knows more. Maybe a science test to see who knows more on this subject. A test on legal knowledge would yield interesting results. Of course, IQ tests would have to be compared. The results would be most interesting when published in The New York Times.
