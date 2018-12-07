I see our good ol’ Charleston County has decided to spend road tax funds from Johns, Kiawah and Seabrook islands to improve Glenn McConnell Parkway, an already four-lane road, to six lanes. I guess what makes it easy is that there are no trees for “huggers” to worry about.
What the county did to improve a small part of Maybank Highway is a joke. The poor folks trying to leave the island are still stuck in long lines. The two lanes coming onto Johns Island are a great improvement for all the drivers coming from Charleston and James Island and using Maybank Highway as a shortcut to U.S. 17 South.
Maybe it’s time for Johns, Kiawah, Seabrook and Wadmalaw islands to form their own county and take charge of their destiny. It had a large tax base last time I looked.
Lester Finkelstein
Betsy Kerrison Parkway
Johns Island