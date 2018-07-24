Finally, a person with a backbone. Steve Tisch, co-owner of the NFL’s New York Giants, said his players will not be penalized if they kneel during the national anthem.
In a time when what Trump says makes Republicans quiver with fear and capitulate to the most offensive policies, someone has the sense to declare a ridiculous policy null and void.
There are many ways to be patriotic. We have freedom of speech. No one has the right to demean anyone for their form of patriotism.
It’s about time someone said “no” to this president.
While we are talking about patriotism, should we question the president’s patriotism, considering his lap-dog attitude toward Putin?
Amelia Crosby
Clayton Drive
Charleston