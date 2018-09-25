It is clear that Congress is broken. That part of the triad that makes up our government is not doing its job, locked as it is in fruitless and increasingly partisan actions. It forces the judiciary to make new laws when its task is to interpret laws that Congress is supposed to be making.
In the meantime, we are forced to watch the system established by our founders unravel in vicious fights, accompanied by unbelievable acts designed to overwhelm the other party. Personal morals are thrown out the window as hatred and Machiavellian schemes replace rules of conduct. No longer are we seeing reasoned debate and composite action as the bickering continues.
Into this morass comes the confirmation of a judge for the Supreme Court. Despite every effort to prevent this nomination from going forward, this man has acted with distinction. His reputation was unsullied until, at the last minute, a letter received much earlier was revealed about an event that may have happened to a teenager some 35 years ago, implicating him as a sexual deviant in a desperate attempt to prevent his confirmation.
It’s unclear what happened, and there’s some question if the judge was even involved.
One has to consider that these were teenagers, their brains in a crucial stage of development, hormones surging through their young bodies. Are the accusations supportable after 35 years?
I have a question for the senators involved in resolving these shenanigans. I would like for them to look into their inner souls, deep down where the truth is privately admitted, and tell me if this debacle would be before us if Brett Kavanaugh were a Democrat?
Fred Rogers
Porchers Bluff Road
Mount Pleasant