From July 14 through July 18, the systemwide computer network that supports Roper St. Francis hospitals, clinics and Roper St. Francis Physician Partners was taken down by a reported hardware failure. This affected, among other things, health records, scheduling, and even some of the phone systems.
The amazing thing was the dedicated staff — all of them — who worked through this disruption and continued to provide for their patients. Thanks; well done. Imagine a local store or business that has gone digital, and suddenly has to go back to paper and cannot close its doors to fix things. In the end, these people got us through.
I strongly believe the movement to digital records in health care has made health care better; I would not want to retreat. But as a naturalized digital native, I know this: your computer’s hard drive has a 100 percent failure rate; disaster will happen eventually.
So the important thing is to have a disaster plan in place. It’s too late to develop the plan when the system is failing. Five days down for probably the largest local health care network is a long time.
It would be comforting if the Roper leadership and spokespeople could communicate that plan prior to and as events unfold. I’m reminded of a governor who did that during some epic weather events.
Peter Smyth
Colony Drive
Charleston