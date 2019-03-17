It’s very hard to watch seemingly educated journalists pontificate about matters they obviously have no expertise in, while acting surprised at the level of corruption within the educational system.
As a teacher of 28 years who wrote a book about endemic corruption within the educational system, I can’t get a word in edgewise despite many attempts to get the story out there.
I am telling you that what you are seeing on the news is the tip of the iceberg. It’s very frustrating watching journalists rationalize the actions of a few Hollywood types, along with the CEOs of major corporations, who are taking heat for abuses when there are thousands, perhaps millions, of cases of this kind. And it has gone on for ages.
But what do I know? I’m just the guy who uncovered the corruption and wrote the book. From listening to the commentary, you would think journalists didn’t know grade inflation and bribery were standard operating procedure for securing prestigious college slots.
The perils of the mounting national debt keeps coming up and how student debt is a major factor, but there is no talk about the lack of productivity among college professors.
Somebody get me on TV to tell the truth about the fraudulent credentials conferred on educational administrators and how they abuse the system.
Ian Kay
Wingo Way
Mount Pleasant