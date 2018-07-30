Recently, while walking on Pitt Street in Mount Pleasant’s Old Village, I saw three little children maybe 4-8 years old headed for the waterfront.
I asked them: “Do you know how to swim?”
Six arms shot up as if they had just won a swim meet, as they shouted, “I do.”
So, I further questioned them as to how they had learned and they said:
“At the rec center.”
“Do they have a pool there?” (I knew they did not).
“No, but they take us in buses to the pool for our lessons.”
The Old Village still takes care of our children. Thanks, from this 83-year-old.
Joyce Hollowell
Morrison Street
Mount Pleasant