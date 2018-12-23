Nine Charleston County schools with impoverished student populations have been singled out for state intervention because of poor test scores and low graduation rates. Not one school in Berkeley and Dorchester counties made this list.
Every time I hear “failing schools,” the implication is that the administration, faculty and staff are at fault. Conversely, when I hear how successful a school is, the implication is that the same three groups are to be credited.
So why not swap the entire administration, faculty and staff of a comparably sized successful school with each school on this list?
We should see test scores and graduation rates skyrocket. If they don’t, then we must accept that the pernicious educational effects of poverty cannot be eradicated simply by changing the administration or the teacher in front of the classroom.
The deleterious effects of poverty begin at birth, compounded by the fact that 90 percent of a child’s brain develops by age 5. The solution has to include the state, the community, the school, the parents and the students as partners in improving educational outcomes. That partnership must begin as early as possible in the child’s life.
Tom Di Figlio
Duck Hawk Retreat
Charleston