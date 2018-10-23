Political pundits would have us believe that election results rest on polling numbers. Even when outcomes are “surprising,” they are just as vehement in their reliance on the practice.
The accuracy of a survey rests on how well the sampling represents the voting population and, of course, how honest those polled are with their answers. That is not always easy to determine, especially with most people having caller ID.
One can ignore a call or, as I sometimes do, decline to participate. Also, there is no way to determine whether those polled actually vote.
Harriet Little
Joyce Lane
Summerville