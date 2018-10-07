Armand Derfner’s op-ed on Oct. 1 in The Post and Courier suggested sticking with eight Supreme Court justices, which, in case of a tie, would prompt the justices to reach a fair compromise. This indeed would render the system even more democratic.
Another option is to take the example of the Talmud, which is in fact the equivalent of a Supreme Court in rabbinical Judaism. There are two Talmuds, one composed in Babylon, today’s Iraq, mostly quoted and authoritative, and one in Jerusalem.
The Babylonian Talmud was written around 500 CE and further edited for two centuries. It is really a discussion among ancient rabbis concerning cryptic passages or rules that could not be applied from the Hebrew Bible in their day and time. When a consensus could not be reached, a vote was taken.
It makes sense that the number of participants in the discussion was an odd one. The majority opinion became the authoritative one to be followed in traditional Judaism. The minority ruling, however, was not thrown away but also considered as the word of God that could be applied at another age or time when it would be more appropriate for the minority ruling to prevail.
Why not have the same system for our Supreme Court and review rulings every two or more years? Either the judges would be different on account of possible deaths, or it could be the same but with changed opinions on account of different, evolving times.
Isaac Cohen
