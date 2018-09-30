I have the same thoughts as George Will (Sept. 23) about the Supreme Court’s deterioration, but he expresses them so much more powerfully.
Once again, I feel the outrage about Merrick Garland’s “shabby treatment” by Republicans in power. And shabby it was. I have a clear image of Judge Garland with tears in his eyes as he accepted President Barack Obama’s nomination. He spoke about how meaningful this would be for his parents.
There is no empathy in the Republican Party anymore. It is often emphasized that Judge Garland was denied a hearing. Yet the indecent, unkind refusal to even meet with him was cruel to the man. These are human beings we’re talking about, not just political pawns. So he sat in limbo for a year. And now the Republicans have the gall to say Democrats have stalled the process.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated that if Hillary Clinton were to be elected, he would try to keep the bench open for four years.
McConnell wants the American people to speak, but he doesn’t want to listen. Brett Kavanaugh has a very unfavorable rating among voters. People want an end to the divisiveness of Congress. The majority want to stop hearing and seeing President Donald Trump tweets, which are full of hate, school-yard taunts and divisiveness even within his own administration. Trump is like the kid who never does his homework but is always talking, disrupting and sassing the teacher, and on the playground, beating and bullying the other children into submission. He needs to be expelled.
Elaine Tanay
Scalybark
Summerville