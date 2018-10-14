What a pleasure it was to read the Oct. 1 op-ed, “It might be best to stick with eight Supreme Court justices,” by Armand Derfner. He proposes an interesting and simple solution to combat the increasing number of “tie-breaking” Supreme Court decisions necessitated by a nine-member court.
With no impetus by the majority justices, whether liberal or conservative, to work with their fellow justices to reach fair compromises on important matters that inevitably reach the court, often one side with the single tie-breaking vote wins.
Mr. Derfner suggests: “So what about getting rid of 5-4 votes by getting rid of the ninth, tie-breaking justice?”
Forcing eight justices to reach decisions that fairly affect all of the citizens of our country would be a good thing in my opinion. His idea might really help decrease the polarization of politically charged court decisions.
If eight justices can’t decide a case, the matter would go back to a lower court, which in the end might force “the people” on a state-by-state basis to decide matters that most directly affect their daily lives.
Of course, now that Brett Kavanaugh has become the ninth Supreme Court justice and the fifth conservative on the court, maybe Derfner will have to rethink his great idea. I just hope he keeps thinking, planning and writing about compelling ways to bring us together to fairly address current, troubling constitutional and legal issues.
Gale Messerman
