As a career educator, I am heartened by the emphasis on addressing teacher salaries during the coming session of the General Assembly. In spite of all the advanced tools now available to educate young people, research continues to show an effective teacher to be the most critical factor in student academic success.
With that said, the need for compensation that attracts and retains quality school support staff should not be overlooked. It is imperative for school districts to have bus drivers who can safely supervise a busload of children while driving in difficult conditions, classroom assistants who can be trusted to sensitively handle special-needs students, technology staffers who can keep devices and networks working, a maintenance staff who can keep facilities operational.
I could also go on about clerical staff, custodial staff, food service staff and many others who keep schools running every day.
Legislators shouldn’t lose sight of these tremendously important people. Schools could not operate without them and they are deserving of a wage that reflects their importance. Far too often, these professionals are an afterthought.
Dr. Frank E. Morgan
Hunter Hill Road
Camden