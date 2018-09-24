John Read, CEO of the Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaboration, wants to generate a groundswell of support to improve South Carolina education, a nation’s failure.
Schools in South Carolina need a stable source of revenue, as stated by The Post and Courier in its Sept. 24 editorial. Thus there is one proposed solution, and one that doesn’t require taking on Act 388, which exempts homeowners from taxes on school operations.
Condo and apartment developments and residential, commercial and industrial properties could be the main contributing source of revenue to improve our state schools.
What we need is a special school-funding law that specifically earmarks the amount each property pays for our schools, teachers and other related academic matters. Sports and stadiums should be excluded.
Draft a law that is fair but all-encompassing, i.e., landlords with apartments, condos, residential, commercial and industrial properties could pay on a graduated scale of $200, $300, $400 and $500 a year payable at the start of each school year.
This is the time to double down where needed in terms of adding teachers, reducing class size and extending school hours.
Such a bill would be a cause celebre and show that South Carolinians really do care.
As Mr. Read states: Our failed school system is no one’s fault but everyone’s responsibility.
Now is the hour to act.
Dennis J. Donahue Jr.
Pelican Reach
Isle of Palms