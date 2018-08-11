Currently, it takes a 75 percent supermajority vote of the Charleston City Council to overturn a City Planning Commission decision. Our citizens could have no stronger control over the inevitable flood of hedge fund money fueling both good and bad growth in our city today. Unfortunately, Councilman Keith Waring’s recent characterization of this state-mandated supermajority vote as a “surviving vestige of Jim Crow” is threatening to remove this protection.
Researching the statutes of Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, one finds that all three require supermajority votes of municipal councils to overturn votes of their Planning Commissions. There are no doubt many other states that do the same. This prevents their citizens from being overpowered by a simple majority vote of their city council.
There are plenty of “Jim Crow” vestiges remaining in our zoning codes and lending practices that have since emancipation hobbled the ability of African American and lower-income families from building wealth through real estate. Exclusionary zoning and red-lining come to mind. Charleston’s supermajority requirement is actually our best protection for keeping endangered places like Maryville and Ashleyville from being bulldozed and redeveloped like Middlesex and North Central were in the 1960s.
It is also vitally important to differentiate between planning commissioners, who do not have campaign accounts that developers can legally fill, and councilmembers, who do have campaign accounts that developers, their employees, family members, related vendors and companies can all fill by “maxing out” during any given election cycle. South Carolina law allows this. The question is “Should we?”
Because of the supermajority requirement, Planning Commission decisions are quasi-judicial, not advisory. Remove this requirement and a simple majority vote could hand our city’s development future over to faceless out-of-state hedge fund operators who may have no regard for our citizens.
Charleston City Council must keep the supermajority requirement.
Charlie Smith
