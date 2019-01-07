We need bike and pedestrian bridges across the Ashley River on the south side of the T. Allen Legare Bridge and on the North Bridge at Cosgrove Avenue.
Let’s get a referendum on the ballot for the Charleston County Park and Recreation to float a $20 million bond to build cantilevered bridges (with their own lift mechanism so they do not add stress to the opening mechanism of the existing bridge). It promotes safety and good health. Let the citizens decide.
We also need to work with the State Infrastructure Bank to build the remainder of I-526 in sections, as it has been done in the past. Build the Johns Island section from Citadel Mall to Maybank Highway now and the final section from Johns Island to James Island later. That can be built with available funds. Put it on a ballot. Let the citizens decide.
Also, settle the Episcopal Church lawsuit. Let’s get back to God’s work. Let the bishops decide.
Finally, Charleston and North Charleston are wonderful cities with outstanding mayors and city councils.
But imagine our wonderful communities as one city with coordinated planning, growth, fire and police, sanitation, and parks and recreation.
We really are one greater Charleston. Let’s get the consolidation of Charleston and North Charleston on the November ballot. Let the citizens decide.
Ed Pendarvis
Savannah Highway
Charleston