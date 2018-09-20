Young people should beware of student loan debt. Many young families are facing bankruptcy as a result of student loans. And student loan debt is not cleared by filing bankruptcy. You can lose everything and still owe the student loan.
According to Forbes, student loan debt in the United States has reached $1.52 trillion. That is double what it was 10 years ago. There are 44.2 million Americans with student loan debt.
There are four participants in the student loan crisis: the student, the school, the lender and the taxpayer. Of those, only the student and the taxpayer are liable. The schools and the lenders will get their money.
The school will continue to accept students, and loans will be given gladly.
Better make sure your income with that degree pays exceptionally well. Pray your health continues so you can pay back that loan.
Ever wonder why our government doesn’t require the school or lender to have an iron in the fire? The larger the crisis becomes, the more money they make. Our government needs to hold schools and lenders accountable for making reasonable loans.
When schools and lenders start losing some of that money, maybe the crisis will subside.
Terry L. Watkins
Wildwood Landing
North Charleston