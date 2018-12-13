The recent emphasis in Post and Courier news stories and various opinion and op-ed pieces on moving toward major efforts to increase student achievement seem to concentrate on essential issues: funding and inequities of opportunity across the student spectrum.
Lacking in these discussions are empirically proven methods for increasing student achievement that have been developed over the past 30 years. Without going into detail, these include the development of teacher-, principal- and school-based programs:
• Professional Learning Communities.
• Collaborative work among teachers.
• Principals as instructional leaders.
• Shared and distributive leadership among teachers and principals.
• Induction and mentoring programs for beginning teachers.
I would encourage school districts to begin these efforts as funding and work on inequities become a reality.
Robert Harris
Somersby Lane
Mount Pleasant