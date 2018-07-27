The alternative to student debt is just a different payment plan.
This “trend” is a way to artificially maintain the value of a college degree in the image of marketing of automobile title loans — they get to keep the car.
Fewer and fewer young people are seeking a college education in favor of technical skills, opening businesses and apprentice programs to become meaningful to family, town, friends.
The University of South Carolina needs more skills and less pieces of paper on the wall.
Randy McIntosh
Corinth Court
Mount Pleasant