As a former high school and college educator, I read with interest the recent Post and Courier article, “Up for the Challenge: Students who endure inaugural year of Early College High find great struggles and rewards on way to college credit.” It was regarding Charleston County Schools Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait’s new Early College Program For High School Students, “in which each could graduate from high school with two years’ worth of college credits under their belt from Trident Technical College, transferable to most large colleges and universities in the state. ... The students crammed eight core academic classes into their first year, knocking out biology in the first semester and chemistry in the second.
“The budget for next school year will jump to $2.166 million, so the school can hire new staff.”
However, in order to finance this expanded program, Superintendent Postlewait has seemingly fired three “Resource Coordinators for Teachers at the High School” level, probably in the areas of science, math, reading comprehension or computer technology, since those are considered the indispensable core areas in our educational system today.
Another problem that seems inherent in this program is the additional, unnecessary emotional stress it puts on these high school students. According to a recent Columbia University report “from 2005 to 2015, the percentage of adolescents with depression rose from 8.7 to 12.7 percent.”
Do we really want to add to our teenagers’ emotional stress level so that they are not only unprepared, but even burned out before they can ever complete college or enter the workforce? Let’s honestly evaluate the pros and cons of this questionable program, so that we do no harm to our students.
June Chard
Swinton Court
Mount Pleasant