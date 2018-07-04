Way too much is being made of the recent unseating of Rep. Joe Crowley in a New York primary race. Crowley, a well-positioned, more moderate Democrat was ousted by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old progressive.
This is being called a stunning upset. A sign that Democrats “are going hard left.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants you to believe this is a “general election problem” for Democrats. It is no such thing.
This was a well-run campaign by a strong candidate who understood the needs and wants of her community. It was a campaign run by a woman committed to knocking on doors and sending out volunteers. She produced ads with a message that sent voters to the polls in an election far too many ignored.
Democrats far outnumber Republicans in individuals running for office, particularly when it comes to women. More recruits means better choices, and if you consider the wins that Democratic women have already achieved in special elections, etc., this is not a “general election problem” for Democrats but it could be for Republicans. Democrats understand that we are stronger together, and there is plenty of room for Democrats of all persuasions who believe this country needs to restore the dignity and worldwide respect it once had.
Beverly Sullivan
Hawthorn Drive
Pawleys Island