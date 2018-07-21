Why the current drive to ban plastic straws? Plastic straws have a purpose if used and disposed of properly.
I wonder why the improper disposal of cigarette butts is being ignored by this current movement?
Their are billions of cigarette butts lying around parking lots, clogging water drains and breaking down chemically in our rivers and lakes.
I often wonder how many harmful chemicals are put together to filter harmful nicotine from smokers’ lungs?
I remember a conversation I had with an Asian couple in one of our parking lots. The couple asked me why all of these cigarette butts are lying on the ground. They told me littering in their country is punishable by jail time.
My only answer to them was, you are now standing in America, where lazy people turn our parking lots into trash cans.
D.L. Compton
Filly Court
North Charleston