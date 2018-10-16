I have always considered myself an independent voter. As a young man, raised in a conservative Southern home, I tended to support Republicans. As a college student, I vividly remember a discussion with my father about reasons to support George Wallace, the American Independent Party candidate, in the 1968 presidential contest.
Now, with almost 70 years of life experience, I admit that I have moderated my worldview somewhat. Becoming more concerned about the environment, influence of corporate and dark money in the political process, militarization of our foreign policy, and income and tax inequality have pushed me to vote Democratic at times. I pride myself on “voting the candidate, not the party,” as we independents are wont to boast as proof that we are thinkers, not ideologues.
I have never voted a straight-party ticket — until now. I have developed a litmus test for candidates in the upcoming midterms. I will consider voting for a Republican only if he or she rejects the current national party leadership’s complicity with policies of family separation of migrants, isolation from our allies, climate-change denial, and tolerance of industry-government conflicts of interest, racism and misogyny, among other policies that are contrary to everything that this country has stood for.
In other words, Republicans who are drinking the Trump Kool-Aid need not apply. Since I haven’t seen evidence that any local or state-level Republicans who can pass the test, my ballot this year needs only one mark at the top under “straight party.”
Joseph Moore
