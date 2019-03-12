In South Carolina inland areas, increases in stormwater runoff following rain are the major contributor to flooding, including river flooding. Coastal areas experience flooding from: 1) surge associated with hurricanes and storms; 2) tides and rising sea level; and 3) increases in stormwater runoff. The most frequent and most severe flooding occurs in coastal areas where flooding from stormwater runoff exacerbates storm surge and sea level rise flooding (e.g., on the Charleston peninsula).
The recent announcement by the South Carolina Floodwater Commission, created by Gov. Henry McMaster, is a much-needed opportunity to begin resolving our flooding problems. Early reports suggest the Floodwater Commission will only marginally address flooding from stormwater runoff. Failure of this commission to include management of stormwater runoff as a major element of this program is shortsighted. FEMA flood zones also fail to include stormwater runoff as a component of coastal flood management
Development increases the amount of impervious surface. Roads, sidewalks, parking lots, roofs and other impervious surfaces make up from 30 percent to 75 percent of the land in suburban and urban areas.
Rainwater does not percolate into impervious surfaces but runs off instead. Imperviousness is the primary contributor to stormwater runoff and is a major contributor to flooding.
Over the past several decades, flooding from stormwater runoff has increased dramatically mainly due to uncontrolled, poorly planned, sprawling development. Stormwater runoff is frequently managed at the parcel or development level by a patchwork of county, city and town ordinances rather than by a comprehensive regional plan
coordinated along natural drainage boundaries.
Many local land-use decisions, including the location and density of housing, are made without consideration for whether increases in stormwater can be accommodated by existing drainage systems (natural or man-made). Current practices often allow: filling wetlands and low-lying areas; using fill dirt to raise the site elevation to build on a concrete slab, which provides short-term savings to the developer and consumer; locating developments in natural drainage areas; and inadequately considering the cumulative effects of higher tides, sea level rise and anticipated increases in runoff from new development.
If the S.C. Floodwater Commission is committed to mitigating and preventing flooding, it must include stormwater runoff as a critical part of its agenda and develop regionally appropriate land use ordinances that integrate stormwater runoff into FEMA floodplain designations; require evaluation and management of stormwater volume at the scale of existing drainage areas; minimize the loss of wetlands, including isolated wetlands, as they are natural sponges in our landscape; restrict the use of fill in low-lying areas; incorporate future scenarios (e.g., sea level rise, increased intensity and frequency of rainfall) into stormwater and flood plain forecasts; and identify resources to maintain and retrofit existing drainage systems.
Inclusion of stormwater management into the agenda of the S.C. Floodwater Commission is essential for reducing and preventing future flooding.
Fred Holland
Long Creek Road
Wadmalaw Island