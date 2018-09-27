Brian Hicks’ column in the Sept. 21 Post and Courier was right on.
There seems to be too much at stake for involved parties not to negotiate the use of property in the Broadway area of Mount Pleasant.
As nice as the self-storage building might look, it will still be a self-storage building.
A basic tenet of real estate development is the highest and best use.
The town has already included mixed use for this area in its totally ignored comprehensive plan.
The self-storage building would set the stage for a different type of mixed use.
No wonder few residents vote in local elections.
Jim Rowe
Poaug Lane
Mount Pleasant