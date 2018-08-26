Your “Pick best path for hospital” editorial came as a surprise to me. A surprise in that I am amazed that County Council, our local version of a confederacy of dunces, is still deciding what to do with the hospital.
Council needs to step away and sell the property. As you stated, they’ve already wasted $33 million.
Let’s stop the bleeding, sell the property and recoup as much of our tax dollars as possible. Then, every County Council member who was a member at the time these decisions were made should submit their resignation. Seats can be filled in November or we, the taxpayers, should vote them out at that time. Either way, the current members of this council, through sheer ignorance and/or greed, wasted at least $33 million of our money. This cannot be allowed to stand.
Kevin Hildreth
Thayer Hall Drive
Mount Pleasant