We all have been seeing Dominion Energy’s full-page newspaper ads or TV spots about “being excited to be your partner” since it purchased SCANA/SCE&G.
How about taking all that advertising money and using it to reduce our electric rates instead of advertising to make yourselves feel good?
We, as electric utility consumers, have absolutely no choice from where we can get our electricity. So save the self-congratulations in your ads and just reduce our rates.
It has always amazed me why a monopoly has to advertise anyway. What a waste of our money.
And as a reminder, I’m still waiting for that $1,000 rebate they promised.
Mike Lewis
Shipwatch Drive
Harbor Island