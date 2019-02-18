Everyone knows that Berkeley County, with its lakes, rivers and streams and rural farm and forest lands, is one of the most naturally beautiful areas in South Carolina. It is also one of the fastest growing and developing in the state.
Unfortunately, development and an influx of residents bring residential and commercial litter. Roads and waterways are covered in debris: fast-food wrappers, bottles and cans, waste materials, cigarette butts, you name it. The visible volume of litter is truly and sadly remarkable.
Local efforts by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and its Litter Patrol, Keep Berkeley Beautiful, Adopt-A-Highway, Adopt-A-Landing and countywide cleanups simply can’t keep up.
Only you can make litter the least remarkable fact about Berkeley County.
Chris Volf
Chair
Keep Berkeley Beautiful
