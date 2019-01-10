For those who appreciate the beauty of the Charleston area with its abundance of flora and fauna, beware of large-tract property owners and developers who are trying to destroy all this by building housing developments in wetlands.
Wetlands are being degraded more rapidly than any other ecosystem. Their destruction has increased flood and drought damage, runoff pollution, shoreline erosion and a decline in wildlife population.
The thousands of tourists who visit every year don’t come here to see copycat houses with nothing but concrete and asphalt.
Don’t let these developers with nothing but money on their minds destroy the majestic live oaks and native plants along with the wildlife that thrive in these environs.
Loretta Grimes
Fieldstone Circle
Charleston