It seems the only company with an interest in trying to solve issues with the mess SCE&G has gotten into is Dominion Energy out of Virginia. Other companies also should have been consulted and given a fair shake.
Companies like NextEra, Duke Energy, Southern Co. and Exelon are businesses with outstanding resumes. The one with the proper and outstanding record with nuclear power is Exelon, a Texas company.
The time to get something done is now. Everyone who has been a part of this cover-up should be severely punished from the top down.
There should be no golden parachutes or enhanced retirement packages.
And the rest of the money set aside for executives, about $111 million, should go back to ratepayers along with other fees taken since this fiasco was allowed by the Base Load Review Act.
Barry Gossett
Spring Lake Road
North Charleston