A show of hands. How many readers had ever heard of a store called the Dixie Republic in Travelers Rest? Probably not many, so why is this March 18 story above the fold on the front page of The Post and Courier?
This is another of those stir-the-pot stories that The Post and Courier does routinely, if not daily. Regular readers can vouch for this.
Is it really necessary to continually stir the pot of racial discord? How about daily love stories instead of daily hate stories? The benefit to society as a whole, and your readers in particular, would be immeasurable.
J.T. Thomas
Deep River Road
Summerville