I would like to respond to a letter published in the Jan. 17 Post and Courier titled “No exorcist needed.”
The letter writer makes an intriguing argument that we are in no need of exorcists. After all, why hire exorcists when it is far more effective to simply cease believing in demons?
If this were the perfect solution to such a complex situation, as the writer thinks it is, it would be reasonable to suggest exorcisms would be long outdated. This, however, is not the case as shown by a growing need for such ceremonies in a plethora of faiths, not just Catholics.
Sometimes simply not believing in the existence of demons or possessions does little to ease the mind of those in need of exorcisms. As Father Vincent Lampert, an exorcist from Indianapolis, has said, around 80 percent of the people seeking exorcisms are sexual-abuse survivors.
This raises another side of this argument, ignored in the letter, where everyone who needs an exorcism needs it because they are “godless” or directly afflicted by a demon.
Rather than clearing someone of physical possession, an exorcism can clear someone’s mind of its psychological “demons.” Even if we could just stop believing in everything that is afflicting us or threatening us, then there would still be such instances.
Ethan Talmage
Stewart Street
Goose Creek