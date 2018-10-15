I recently saw a news report that White House aide Stephen Miller may have eaten glue as a third-grader. I offer a couple of thoughts.
Anyone who has been a third-grade boy, raised a third-grade boy or taught a third-grade boy likely will agree that they sometimes do, shall we say, unconventional things. I have a faint recollection of an occasional taste for paste at that age.
After trolling through Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s teenage years, it is no surprise that we now need to examine the elementary and preschool years of those associated with President Donald Trump as well.
Perhaps they failed to take a nap in kindergarten, or, horrors, spat on a sidewalk. Sadly, there will be no quid pro quo for Spartacus and his ilk.
James Stewart
31st Avenue
Isle of Palms