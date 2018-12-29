Thanks to The Post and Courier’s “Minimally Adequate” series on the state of our public schools, our legislators seem to finally be focused on this critical issue. Reading the series and the many letters to the editor, it’s apparent to me that poverty is the highest hurdle for minority students and largely responsible for the achievement gap between poor and affluent.
If a family struggles to pay rent or feed and clothe their children, it’s nearly impossible to focus on education. A partial solution might be found in the education lottery, which helps good students go to state universities as well as many who could afford to attend without scholarships. Our most financially challenged citizens are in effect sending our most affluent to college.
An obvious better use of those millions of dollars is to help families send their children to state-of-the-art schools with the best and highest-paid teachers. Let’s put our money where our mouth is and reverse this backward practice of our poor subsidizing our well off. A needs-level added to scholarship requirements is needed to fix the system.
I’m not suggesting that an average-income family with four kids shouldn’t be eligible. They should. What I’m saying is that wealthy families with one or two children don’t need the help.
Rick Hall
Backshore Drive
Mount Pleasant