Watching President Trump’s State of the Union address, I was proud and gratified that the nation is doing well both at home and abroad.
Then I saw the congresswomen wearing white. I thought it must be a gaggle of geese looking for the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, or perhaps some neighborhood protest march that had taken a wrong turn. I was embarrassed for them.
Even Speaker Nancy Pelosi, seated on the podium in full view of the TV cameras, made a calculated mockery of professional decorum. Her incessant, exaggerated shuffling of loose papers was clownish, and her mocking, patty-cake applause was beyond bad taste. She humiliated herself and disrespected the office she holds.
It demeans Congress and the nation when our politicians behave so badly. Seeing this behavior in front of the entire nation and the free world, I can only imagine what they do in the halls of Congress out of sight of the cameras.
It is a shame. Our nation deserves better.
Terry W. Ryan
Captiva Row
Charleston