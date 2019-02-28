I am writing in response to the Feb. 25 letter writer who commented on “the state of politics.” There is a false equivalency between “two sides of an issue.” There are not two sides to wrong and right. There are not “fine people on both sides” when you are speaking of neo-Nazis and white supremacists. There are not two sides to treason. There are not two sides to decency.
There are not two sides to the president claiming that he is “in love” with a murderous dictator responsible for the death of an American, many of the citizens of his country and his own brother.
In love? Imagine presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama or Bill Clinton saying that? There are not two sides to taking the word of an enemy versus members of our hardworking, well-respected intelligence community who risk their lives for our country.
There is only one side to truth, sanity, honor and being fit to occupy the most powerful position in the world. Unless the reader meant the other side is lies (over 8,000 to date), insanity, corruption and disgracing the office of the presidency.
Our allies are literally laughing at us. More importantly, the rule of law, the revered institutions of our country, the Constitution and our security are being threatened. I guess that is “the other side.”
Elaine Tanay
Scalybark Road
Summerville