One of the rewards of getting old and being retired is the time we get to observe or be a part of local, state and national events. Such is the case with the observance of the memorials of our 41st president, George H.W. Bush.
In my opinion, he was probably the most prepared person to rise to the presidency: World War II decorated hero, successful business entrepreneur, U.S. congressman, ambassador, CIA director, vice president, president and, lastly, the father of a president.
The underpinnings of such success was a life based on abiding faith. And through it all, he conducted himself with a quiet, humble dignity. All campaigns did not bring victories, as he lost some elections. But there was graciousness even in defeat.
If only our present-day politicians and leaders would take some lessons from his example. The rancor and hatred spewing from so many sources does nothing to promote a United States of America.
We are Republican or Democrat; left or right; pro-life or anti-life; red or blue; urban or suburban; north or south; east or west; tolerant or intolerant. However we are labeled serves to separate us, not unite us.
I believe if people can put aside their differences, as we have to pay our respects to a great American, we can come together as a more kind and gentle America and conduct our affairs in a manner more like the example George H.W. Bush set for us.
I think most Americans are sick and tired of divisive leaders. We long for leaders with a kinder, more gentle attitude. Let that be our prayer this Christmas season.
Harvey Owens
