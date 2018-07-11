An article about South Carolina’s $8 billion state budget in the June 29 Post and Courier included a quote from Gov. Henry McMaster regarding Planned Parenthood. Mr. McMaster called the organization, “the most extreme, the most destructive organization in this country today.”
Surely, the governor could name better candidates. He could cast such aspersions on the KKK, Citizens United, American Freedom Party and Aryan Nations.
Give it a try, governor.
Joseph M. Harmon, M.D.
Rue de Muckle
Mount Pleasant