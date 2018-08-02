Brian Hicks' “Stand your ground” commentary in the July 29 edition has me perplexed. Having occasionally read his columns, he appears to be liberal or left of center politically. Don't liberals advocate for the rights of the disabled and minorities? Yet he exhibits no empathy for Michael Drejka, who rebuked an able-bodied young woman illegally parked in a handicapped space at a Clearwater, Florida, store.
Mr. Hicks has no problem with driver Markeis McGlockton, who, without warning, escalated a verbal disagreement into violent confrontation by viciously knocking Drejka to the ground. Shouldn't a liberal be annoyed by violence when peaceful dialogue might have defused the situation?
Drejka, reasonably, feared for his life, or great bodily harm, when he fired. Self-defense is a God-given right, affirmed by the Constitution and a majority of states via stand your ground or similar legislation. Liberals often oppose such laws if self-defense involves a firearm. “License to kill” is a typical liberal pronouncement regarding SYG laws. And they don't embrace the American jurisprudence concept of presumed innocence.
My close examination of the video showed McGlockton did not step back until he saw Drejka's gun nor turn away until he had been shot. The “just four seconds” showed that Drejka was a well-trained CWP bearer. A slower reaction time would have given McGlockton time to deliver a kick to the head or ribs to a prone Drejka.
Parking tickets, however, should be left to law enforcement.
George M. Resnick
Bridlewood Farms Parkway
Ridgeville